Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.04. 230,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,169. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.