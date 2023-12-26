O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Stepan makes up about 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 19,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,442. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

