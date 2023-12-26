APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. APA makes up 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 917,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

