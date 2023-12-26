Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,440 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 969,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.