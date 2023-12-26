Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.55

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $174.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

