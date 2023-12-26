M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.33

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.33 and last traded at $135.33, with a volume of 23483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in M/I Homes by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in M/I Homes by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

