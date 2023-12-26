Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.26

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.26 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 12139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Autoliv Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

