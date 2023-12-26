Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.08

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.08 and last traded at $93.36, with a volume of 103780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

