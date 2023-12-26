Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.38

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 4242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.