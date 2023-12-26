Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.84

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 4213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $20,520,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

