Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 14759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

