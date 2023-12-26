Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.22

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 2871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,414 shares of company stock worth $86,194. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

