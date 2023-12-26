Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.55

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 71460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 142.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

