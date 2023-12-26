RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.09

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 7754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

RXO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RXO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in RXO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

