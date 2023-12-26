Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.72

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 126818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Biohaven Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

