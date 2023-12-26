Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.61

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 25734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,670 shares of company stock worth $3,074,990 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

