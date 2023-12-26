Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.85

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 84835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 778,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 1,423,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

