Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.95

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 158662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

SID has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

