iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $578.21

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $578.21 and last traded at $576.93, with a volume of 160507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $569.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.23 and a 200-day moving average of $499.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

