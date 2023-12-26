United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.35

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $237.35 and last traded at $231.71, with a volume of 449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.80.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

