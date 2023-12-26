Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 8,360 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,768 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 684,992 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,770 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of DDD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

