Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $778,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 47,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 106.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 998,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 41.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 18,903,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,719,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

