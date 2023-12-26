LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 5,028 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

