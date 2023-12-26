Marion Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.97. 661,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.