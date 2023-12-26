LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,031,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,294,016. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 290.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

