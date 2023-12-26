Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,823. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.