Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,543.33. 25,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3,012.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,955.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,564.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

