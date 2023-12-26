Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

