Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $37.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.16. 305,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

