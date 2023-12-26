2,212 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

ZS stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 193,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

