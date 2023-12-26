Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3,533.56. 16,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,012.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,955.35 and a 52 week high of $3,564.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.