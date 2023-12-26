Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

