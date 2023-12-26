Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $427.61. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

