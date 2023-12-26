Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 80,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 62,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

