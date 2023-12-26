Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $464.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

