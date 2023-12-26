Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 56902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

