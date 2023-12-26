Marion Wealth Management Buys 354 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

