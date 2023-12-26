Pepe Reaches One Day Volume of $98.09 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $573.92 million and approximately $98.09 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000136 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $101,890,650.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

