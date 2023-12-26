NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $782.47 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 79.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00010197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $782.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00107143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.30620023 USD and is up 9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $642,144,655.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

