Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.29 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $38.29 million and $1.53 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00107143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00027824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005722 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,538,586,090 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

