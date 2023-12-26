Oxen Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $7,534.82 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,286.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00173877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00542206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.00412258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00049568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00116613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,051,249 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

