Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

