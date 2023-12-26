Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 202,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,011. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

