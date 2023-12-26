Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $99,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 12,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.