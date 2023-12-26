Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

