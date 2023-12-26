Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 56,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

