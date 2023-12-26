Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Pure Cycle makes up about 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 1.67% of Pure Cycle worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCYO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PCYO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.