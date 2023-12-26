Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

