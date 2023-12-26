FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 3.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 257,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,156. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

