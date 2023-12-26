Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,565.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.